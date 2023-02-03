Jump Financial LLC Takes $872,000 Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 50.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 447,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Truist Financial lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.
Insider Activity at Funko
Funko Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
