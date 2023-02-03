Jump Financial LLC Takes $872,000 Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 50.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 447,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Truist Financial lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Insider Activity at Funko

Funko Stock Up 4.3 %

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at $487,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.