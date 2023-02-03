Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in CareDx by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

CareDx Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $79.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,511.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

