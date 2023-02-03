Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $35.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.94.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,586 shares of company stock worth $594,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 105,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 62,758 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 991,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

