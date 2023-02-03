KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at KBR

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.