Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Down 5.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.71. Approximately 387,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,728,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Kohl’s Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,306.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 142,295 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 102,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

