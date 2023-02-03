L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

NYSE LHX opened at $212.04 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,211,000 after buying an additional 134,085 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

