La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,037 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after acquiring an additional 233,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,630,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,654,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,381,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,764,000 after acquiring an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $611.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LZB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

