Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.08

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.08 and last traded at $78.06, with a volume of 169394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,065 shares of company stock worth $5,666,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

