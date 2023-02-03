Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.63) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.52) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.26) to GBX 290 ($3.58) in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 397 ($4.90) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 331.83 ($4.10).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 258.10 ($3.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £15.42 billion and a PE ratio of 753.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 293.70 ($3.63).

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,933.38). In related news, insider John Kingman purchased 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($2,028.16). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,933.38). Insiders bought 6,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,636 over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

