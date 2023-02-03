Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.82) to GBX 397 ($4.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $331.75.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LGGNY stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

