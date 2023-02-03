Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.25-$15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.92.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Trading Up 4.0 %

LII opened at $278.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $279.50.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lennox International by 839.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.