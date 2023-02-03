Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LIMAF. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Linamar Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. Linamar has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29.

About Linamar

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

