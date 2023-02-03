Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Lincoln National by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $76.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LNC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

