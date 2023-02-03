Link Administration (OTC:LKADF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Link Administration (OTC:LKADF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of LKADF stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Link Administration has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

Link Administration Holdings Limited provides technology-enabled administration solutions for companies, large asset owners, and trustees worldwide. The company operates through Retirement & Superannuation Solutions (RSS); Corporate Markets (CM); Banking & Credit Management (BCM); and Fund Solutions (FS) segments.

