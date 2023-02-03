Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LAC. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $40.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 200.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.1% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

