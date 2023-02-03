Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,344,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,878,389 shares.The stock last traded at $24.73 and had previously closed at $25.23.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.
The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01.
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
