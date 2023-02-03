Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LACGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,344,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,878,389 shares.The stock last traded at $24.73 and had previously closed at $25.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,426 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.0% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,902,000 after purchasing an additional 842,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after buying an additional 100,562 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after buying an additional 100,890 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

