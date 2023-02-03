Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.60 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

