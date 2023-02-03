Loop Capital Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $390.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $486.86.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $412.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $621.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.66.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

