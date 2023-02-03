LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $459,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $535,001.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

