LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Toyota Motor by 429.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 24.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 7.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $203.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.