LSV Asset Management Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.18% of Graphic Packaging worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.8% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,174,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,665,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 82.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 107,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 48,748 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.3 %

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.82 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.