LSV Asset Management Has $11.41 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 842.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after buying an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 38.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3,978.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.23%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

