LSV Asset Management Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

MTDR stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matador Resources Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

