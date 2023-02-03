LSV Asset Management Has $13.68 Million Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,875 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.25% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $13,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,001.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

