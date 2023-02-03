LSV Asset Management Invests $12 Million in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 359,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,004,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.60% of WesBanco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in WesBanco by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in WesBanco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in WesBanco by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after buying an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $184,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,785.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $450,068 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

