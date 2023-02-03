LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,579 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

