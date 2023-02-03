Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Increased to C$10.25 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

