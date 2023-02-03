Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUN. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.69.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.77.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

