LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

