LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Decreased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LYB opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.26.
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
