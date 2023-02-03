Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Down 6%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 2,092,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,075,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2,319.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

