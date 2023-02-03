Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Shares of MMP stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.89%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

