Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Match Group has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $118.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 141.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

