Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Matinas BioPharma Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.05. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The firm’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.
