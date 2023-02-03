Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.05. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 59.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 89,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,960,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 316,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The firm’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.