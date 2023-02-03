Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,872 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPW. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

