MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MEG Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.71.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.