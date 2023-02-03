Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $220.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on META. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.64.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 23.3 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $188.77 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

