Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Down 1.5 %

MTRAF stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

About Metro

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.