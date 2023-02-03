Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,583.88 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,596.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,482.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,336.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

