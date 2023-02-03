M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGPUF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&G from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.41) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on M&G in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 181 ($2.24) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.37.

M&G Price Performance

Shares of M&G stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

