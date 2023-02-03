Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 57.29% and a negative net margin of 83.47%.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

