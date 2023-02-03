Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Receives $19.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Modiv in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Modiv alerts:

Modiv Stock Performance

MDV stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Modiv Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modiv in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.