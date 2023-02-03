Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 18.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.