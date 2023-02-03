Morgan Stanley Raises Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target to GBX 461

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 388 ($4.79) to GBX 461 ($5.69) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.69) to GBX 400 ($4.94) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.31) to GBX 462 ($5.71) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

