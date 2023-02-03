Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $186.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.33.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 107.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $168.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average is $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $92.66 and a 52 week high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

