Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NTZ opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.52 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%.
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
