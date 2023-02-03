Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NTZ opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.52 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

About Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.