NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 4,622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 893.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,744,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 615,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 576,589 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWG. Barclays cut their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 310 ($3.83) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 380 ($4.69) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.96.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group Profile

Shares of NWG opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

