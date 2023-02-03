New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -95.55 and a beta of 0.59. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 767,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after acquiring an additional 453,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

