Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Newmont by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.