Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,862 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance
Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Apartment Income REIT Profile
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
